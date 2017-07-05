Ronda Rousey Details Getting Engaged and Her House Being Robbed (Video)

(Courtesy of Live with Kelly and Ryan | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Ronda Rousey talks about getting engaged to fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne and what happened when she found out her house had been robbed.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Trolls Daniel Cormier on July 4th Celebration Instagram Post

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram