Ronda Rousey Denies Signing Deal with WWE, No Plans to Appear in ‘Royal Rumble’

January 25, 2018
No Comments

Ronda Rousey may end up in WWE one day soon, but that won’t be this weekend at the ‘Royal Rumble’ event in Philadelphia.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has been rumored to join World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for several months now with talks ongoing that would see Rousey make several appearances for the professional wrestling organization throughout 2018.

WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque even confirmed that he had spoken to Rousey about joining the organization but there were no more details available at that time.

Since then Rousey’s name has been attached to virtually every possible rumor regarding her first appearance in WWE including the upcoming “Royal Rumble” event this weekend.

Well, Rousey says there’s no chance she’ll be making an appearance because she’s on her way to Colombia where she’s filming the last part of her upcoming film “Mile 22” alongside Mark Wahlberg.

“I appreciate everyone’s confidence but I’m actually leaving to Colombia right now to finish shooting “Mile 22″ and I won’t be back until mid-February,” Rousey told TMZ.

While that may seem like a smoke screen to hide a possible appearance in WWE this weekend, “Mile 22” is currently filming on location in Colombia with director Peter Berg confirming that this week after he arrived in the South American country.

“Mile 22” was shot primarily on location in Atlanta with the second part of film taking place in Colombia so by all accounts Rousey isn’t attempting to be misleading with her trip out of the country.

Rousey also claimed that she hasn’t inked any sort of deal with WWE just yet

That being said, neither Rousey nor WWE would likely announce anything about her signing with the organization much less confirm when her first appearance would take place.

“I haven’t signed anything,” Rousey said about a potential deal with WWE. “Regardless to what anyone said, no pen to paper for me.”

For now, Rousey will continue to focus on her acting career with “Mile 22” still in production but obviously she doesn’t close the door on potentially appearing in WWE in the future.

“I’m fortunate enough to be able to choose what to do with my time instead of going from one necessity to another,” Rousey said. “So I’m having a lot of fun doing this.”

               

