Ronda Rousey Coach Edmond Tarverdyan: ‘It Doesn’t Matter What People Say’ (video)

(Video Courtesy of TMZSports)

Following Ronda Rousey‘s loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015, many questioned the former women’s bantamweight champion’s strategy. Others called for her to leave longtime coach Edmond Tarverdyan. When Amanda Nunes wrecked Rousey in her return at UFC 207, Tarverdyan took another beating from critics, fighters, and even Rousey’s mother.

TMZ Sports caught up with Tarverdyan at the Glendale Fighting Club on Tuesday, and the coach said there hasn’t been any decision on Rousey’s fighting future.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes Coach Din Thomas: ‘There’s Still Hope for Ronda Rousey’

“It’s all good man. No plans made yet,” he said about Rousey’s fighting career.

When questioned about the widespread criticisms directed toward him, Tarverdyan brushed off the naysayers.

“It doesn’t matter what people say,” said the controversial coach.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram