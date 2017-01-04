HOT OFF THE WIRE
Brock Lesnar - UFC 200

featuredBrock Lesnar Adds USADA Suspension to Nevada Sanctions

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt

featuredUrijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post

featuredAmanda Nunes: ‘That’s It for Ronda Rousey’ (UFC 207 video)

Ronda Rousey Coach Edmond Tarverdyan: ‘It Doesn’t Matter What People Say’ (video)

January 4, 2017
No Comments

(Video Courtesy of TMZSports)

Following Ronda Rousey‘s loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015, many questioned the former women’s bantamweight champion’s strategy. Others called for her to leave longtime coach Edmond Tarverdyan. When Amanda Nunes wrecked Rousey in her return at UFC 207, Tarverdyan took another beating from critics, fighters, and even Rousey’s mother.

TMZ Sports caught up with Tarverdyan at the Glendale Fighting Club on Tuesday, and the coach said there hasn’t been any decision on Rousey’s fighting future.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes Coach Din Thomas: ‘There’s Still Hope for Ronda Rousey’

“It’s all good man. No plans made yet,” he said about Rousey’s fighting career.

When questioned about the widespread criticisms directed toward him, Tarverdyan brushed off the naysayers.

“It doesn’t matter what people say,” said the controversial coach.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Brock Lesnar - UFC 200

Brock Lesnar Adds USADA Suspension to Nevada ...

Jan 04, 20171 Comment19 Views

Brock Lesnar, after agreeing to a one-year sanction from the Nevada Athletic Commission, has received a similar punishment from USADA.

Angela Lee - Champion - ONE Photo 750

Angela Lee Faces Jenny Huan...

Angela Lee emerged in 2016 as the biggest female

Jan 04, 2017
ACB 51 - Silva vs Torgeson 750

Absolute Championship Berku...

One of Russia’s biggest MMA promotions will be making

Jan 04, 2017
Todd-Duffee-UFC-181-750

Two New Fights Added to Gro...

Two new bouts have been added to the UFC

Jan 04, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA