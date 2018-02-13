Ronda Rousey Books Next WWE Appearance at ‘Elimination Chamber’ in Las Vegas

Ronda Rousey has finally booked her next WWE appearance.

After making her first entrance at the “Royal Rumble” event at the end of January, Rousey announced that she had signed a multi-year contract to join WWE in a full-time capacity, but wouldn’t actually start work for the professional wrestling organization for several weeks.

Rousey was still completing principle photography on the film “Mile 22,” which she was shooting in Colombia alongside Mark Wahlberg and Lauren Cohan, best known for her role on “The Walking Dead.”

Ronda Rousey Returns at WWE Elimination Chamber

It appears Rousey has wrapped up her film obligations because her next appearance in WWE was announced on Monday, as she is scheduled to appear at the “Elimination Chamber” pay-per-view event on Sunday night, Feb. 25.

(Video courtesy of WWE | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Because WWE has its roster split between two shows, Rousey has now been announced as part of the Monday Night Raw cast and she’s having her “contract signing” at the event in two weeks on pay-per-view.

The most interesting part about Rousey’s appearance isn’t just that she’s showing up in WWE for the second time, but instead, it’s about the location.

“Elimination Chamber” takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas — the site of UFC 207, where Rousey competed in a loss to current UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in a fight that will likely serve as the final bout of her mixed martial arts career.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Trumps Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather in Social Media Scuffle

Outside of the significance of the venue, Rousey will more than likely begin working towards her first official match in WWE with whatever unfolds during the “Elimination Chamber” pay-per-view event. There’s still no word on when Rousey will step into the ring for the first time, but she is expected to perform at WrestleMania, which takes place in April and serves as the WWE’s biggest annual event.