Ronda Rousey Avoided Media ‘Because She Was Embarrassed’

Leading up to her return to the Octagon at UFC 207 on Dec. 30, former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey didn’t attend the event’s pre-fight build-up, not even the UFC 207 Ultimate Media Day. She went mostly radio silent after her knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193, only doing major television talk show appearances leading to her title fight against champion Amanda Nunes.

Nunes’ coach and former UFC featherweight Din Thomas believes Rousey avoided the media because he was embarrassed.

“I think with that whole press thing, she was embarrassed. I think, more than anything else, she was embarrassed because she had done all that press before and everybody was so high on her,” Thomas said during an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

“When she got knocked out by Holly Holm after everybody thought she was so great — she was talking about how she could beat up guys; she could beat up Floyd Mayweather. And then she got knocked out. She was embarrassed,” he added.

“I think the reason why she didn’t want to do press is because she didn’t want to have to eat it. She didn’t want to have to face the public and go, ‘hey, I’m really confident I’m going to win this fight,’ and then get knocked out again. She did not want that. That’s embarrassing.”

