Ronda Rousey Appreciates Conor McGregor’s Support Ahead of WrestleMania 34

Most of us will never know what it is like to achieve the level of celebrity that Conor McGregor or Ronda Rousey have reached. And most of us will never know what it is like to field the level of criticism that is hurled in their direction at every move.

It’s easy to criticize Rousey for the way she handled back-to-back knockout losses at the tail end of her UFC career. When you’re the armchair quarterback, noting all the money that comes with her stardom, you can easily sit behind a keyboard and hurl insults and mock her visible pain.

Considering the mudslinging that is so common in today’s society, it’s not surprising then that someone at that level of stardom often takes comfort in the support of others who have achieved similar success and have felt the sharp sting of public scrutiny.

Though they aren’t teammates or perhaps even close friends, there is a kinship between the likes of McGregor and Rousey that most of us – even other fighters – will ever comprehend… but it’s there.

When Rousey emerged from her shell to ink a deal realizing a lifelong dream of becoming a WWE Superstar, McGregor was one of the first in line to issue his support and happiness for her.

“I’m delighted for her. Absolutely over the moon for her,” McGregor raved after Rousey first appeared with the WWE. “She looked like she really enjoyed herself at the event. And I was very, very happy to see her. She’s a pioneer for the game.”

McGregor was anything but critical of his peer. In fact, he was heaping praise on Rousey for sorting through her career and emerging in another realm for which she has a passion.

“She’s came through it all and faced big wins and big, big losses and she came through it,” he stated.

“It’s great to see her represent herself and mixed martial arts and have fun in the WWE. I know she’s been a big fan of it all her life, so it’s great to see that.”

Since signing with the WWE and having her big promotional moment scheduled for the professional wrestling organization’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 34 on April 8, Rousey has been doing the media rounds, much like she used to during her UFC career. Many of those interviews have included uncomfortable moments when her mixed martial arts career is brought up, particularly the way it ended, but when confronted with McGregor’s comments about her foray into professional wrestling by Brett Okamoto of ESPN, her appreciation for the brash Irish superstar was more than evident.

“I love Conor. He’s awesome. He’s always been great to me. He has my utmost respect as an athlete and as a man. I just appreciate him always being so respectful back to me,” Rousey said. “I just wish nothing but the best things for him. He took so much weight off of my shoulders, as well. I owe a lot to Conor.”

McGregor’s popularity began to spike as Rousey was mired in the muck of back-to-back losses. He largely deflected the spotlight from Rousey’s absence in the media, shining it brightly on himself as he rocketed his career and the UFC to new heights, all the while supporting Rousey and understanding what she was going through.

That is something that Rousey will never forget.

“Anything that he wants to do in life, I hope everything works out for him. If he doesn’t want to fight ever again,” she continued. “If he wants to hang out at home with his family, anything he wants to do… if he wants to be come a master blueberry grower, I hope he has the greatest blueberries to ever happen. I love Conor.”

It’s sometimes easy to forget, but there is a person cloaked inside the public persona that we see when someone achieves the level of stardom of a Ronda Rousey or a Conor McGregor. It’s also easy to forget that money and fame doesn’t necessarily come with a suit of armor. But they realize it, and maybe that’s all they need.

