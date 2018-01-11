Ronda Rousey and WWE Talks Continue to Heat Up

Rumors have swirled for quite some time that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is going to make the move to the WWE. Those rumors have swirled ever since Rousey appeared inside the ring alongside The Rock at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

The rumors have some legs though. Rousey has long been a professional wrestling fan, attending numerous events, and often expressing interest in possibly becoming a performer one day. Couple that with her longtime teammate Shayna Baszler having recently transitioned to the world of the WWE, and there is lots of fuel for the fire.

Perhaps the biggest factor yet showing that Rousey might finally be ready to walk away from the UFC Octagon and into the squared circle was her dinner with WWE’s Paul Levesque (aka Triple H) on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. While there were no deals done, there are ongoing talks to bring the biggest star in women’s MMA to the WWE.

“We are talking to Ronda, as we’ve been for a while,” Levesque told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “She has a lot of things going on. We have a lot of things going on. But we have a great relationship with her, a very friendly standpoint for a long period of time now. It was great to catch up with her.”

That obviously doesn’t indicate that there are even negotiations at this point, but Rousey’s interest in the WWE is strong and their interest in her is reciprocated.

“We have nothing to announce at this time,” Levesque said. “But she’s a huge fan of what we do and she’s incredibly interested in what we do and the opportunities that lie there. We’re fans of hers and incredibly interested in what those opportunities could be with us. But there’s a lot of things to walk through. We’re talking. We’re having conversations.”