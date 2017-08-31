Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Reveal Wedding Photo Gallery

While most of the combat sports world was caught in the whirlwind of Mayweather vs. McGregor madness, Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne were somewhere in the Pacific, embracing a polar opposite aspect of life.
The two got engaged several months ago during a trip to New Zealand in April.
Having dated for quite some time, Rousey and Browne decided not to have a lengthy engagement, opting to have their wedding on the same day that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor were breaking records.
Rousey, Browne, family and friends gathered in Hawaii, where Browne hails from, for the nuptials. Now, just a few days later, they have shared several of their wedding photos with the rest of the world.
Thank you @brianbowensmith for the amazing photos of #Browsey2017, thank you @galialahav for the beautiful dress,thank you @thisisbabe @heeezooo @alejandroperazastyle for flying to the middle of the the Pacific Ocean to help me get ready – and thank you @travisbrownemma for choosing me every day forever #wrongmovesucka #YouGoinNowhere
