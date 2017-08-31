Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Reveal Wedding Photo Gallery

While most of the combat sports world was caught in the whirlwind of Mayweather vs. McGregor madness, Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne were somewhere in the Pacific, embracing a polar opposite aspect of life.

The two got engaged several months ago during a trip to New Zealand in April.

Having dated for quite some time, Rousey and Browne decided not to have a lengthy engagement, opting to have their wedding on the same day that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor were breaking records.

Rousey, Browne, family and friends gathered in Hawaii, where Browne hails from, for the nuptials. Now, just a few days later, they have shared several of their wedding photos with the rest of the world.

TRENDING > UFC Issues Statement on Refunds for Mayweather vs. McGregor

Happiest day of my life…. A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Forever and Always A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

Waiting for the woman of my dreams!!! #browsey2017 A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

She is absolutely perfect!! A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

Absolutely beautiful!! #browsey2017 A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

The Love of my life A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.