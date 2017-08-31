                   
Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Reveal Wedding Photo Gallery

August 31, 2017
NoNo Comments

While most of the combat sports world was caught in the whirlwind of Mayweather vs. McGregor madness, Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne were somewhere in the Pacific, embracing a polar opposite aspect of life. 

The two got engaged several months ago during a trip to New Zealand in April.

Having dated for quite some time, Rousey and Browne decided not to have a lengthy engagement, opting to have their wedding on the same day that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor were breaking records

Rousey, Browne, family and friends gathered in Hawaii, where Browne hails from, for the nuptials. Now, just a few days later, they have shared several of their wedding photos with the rest of the world.

Happiest day of my life….

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

Forever and Always

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

Waiting for the woman of my dreams!!! #browsey2017

A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on

She is absolutely perfect!!

A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on

Absolutely beautiful!! #browsey2017

A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on

The Love of my life

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

