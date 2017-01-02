HOT OFF THE WIRE
Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt

featuredUrijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post

featuredAmanda Nunes: ‘That’s It for Ronda Rousey’ (UFC 207 video)

Ronda Rousey at UFC 184

featuredRonda Rousey Releases Statement on Her UFC Future

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

Ronda Rousey and Jon Jones Friendship Runs Deep (video)

January 2, 2017
No Comments

A flashback to when Ronda Rousey was on the rise at the 2012 MMA Awards backstage at a photo shoot with then-champion Jon Jones. Rousey was posing with Jones and the chemistry between the two was immediate, as these two began to form a lasting friendship during this unique behind the scenes photo shoot.

Their friendship has stood over time, as Jones quickly issued his public support for his friend as Rousey stumbled badly in her return to the Octagon.

Rousey suffered a 48-second defeat at the hands of bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.

