Ronda Rousey and Jon Jones Friendship Runs Deep (video)

A flashback to when Ronda Rousey was on the rise at the 2012 MMA Awards backstage at a photo shoot with then-champion Jon Jones. Rousey was posing with Jones and the chemistry between the two was immediate, as these two began to form a lasting friendship during this unique behind the scenes photo shoot.

Their friendship has stood over time, as Jones quickly issued his public support for his friend as Rousey stumbled badly in her return to the Octagon.

Rousey suffered a 48-second defeat at the hands of bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.

