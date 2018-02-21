Ronda Rousey and Her Mother Will Receive Belt Promotions During Hall of Fame Induction

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 21, 2018
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will be inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame on March 3 in Columbus, OH as part of the Arnold Classic Expo that weekend.

In addition to her Hall of Fame induction, Rousey will also be honored with a promotion to 6th degree black belt in judo courtesy of Steve Scott, vice chairman of the National AAU Judo Program.

Rousey is a former bronze medalist in the Olympics in judo and she will share her belt promotion alongside her mother at the ceremony.

Rousey’s mother AnnMaria De Mars, who was the first American to win gold at the judo world championships, will also be promoted to a 7th degree black belt alongside her daughter.

While she’s never officially retired from fighting, Rousey isn’t expected to compete in the UFC again as she’s recently inked a multi-year deal with World Wrestling Entertainment to begin a new career as a professional wrestler.

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger will be overseeing the ceremonies where Rousey will be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside fellow former UFC champion Bas Rutten, who will also be inducted as well.

               

