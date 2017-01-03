Ronda Rousey and Dominick Cruz Face Suspensions Following UFC 207

Former UFC bantamweight champions Ronda Rousey and Dominick Cruz both received suspensions following their losses at UFC 207 on Friday night.

Amanda Nunes finished Rousey 48 seconds into their headlining bout, but that was still enough time for Rousey to be issued a 45-day medical suspension.

Cruz, on the other hand, went five full rounds with Cody Garbrandt, who dominated the fight. Cruz got in enough shots of his own for Garbrandt to receive a 30-day suspension.

Several other fighters on the card could be out of action for up to six months.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey took place on Friday, Dec. 30, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Medical Suspensions

Ronda Rousey: Suspended until Feb. 14 with no contact until Jan. 30.

Cody Garbrandt: Suspended until Jan. 30 with no contact until Jan. 21.

Dominick Cruz: Suspended until Feb. 14 with no contact until Jan. 30 due to a left-eyebrow laceration.

John Lineker: Must have broken jaw cleared by an Ear, Nose, and Throat doctor or an Oral Maxillary Facial surgeon or he is suspended until June 29. He faces a minimum suspension until Jan. 30 with no contact until Jan. 21.

Ray Borg: Must have his left ankle x-rayed. If positive, he must get cleared by an orthopedic doctor or he is suspended until June 29. He faces a minimum suspension until Jan. 30 with no contact until Jan. 21.

Louis Smolka: Suspended until Jan. 30 due to lacerations around both eyes.

Johny Hendricks: Suspended until Feb. 14 with no contact until Jan. 30 due to right scalp laceration.

Marvin Vettori: Suspended until Jan. 21 with no contact until Jan. 14.

Mike Pyle: Suspended until March 1 with no contact until Feb. 14.

Niko Price: Must have right great toe x-rayed. If positive, he must get cleared by an Ear, Nose, and Throat doctor or he is suspended until June 29. He faces a minimum suspension until Jan. 30 with no contact until Jan. 21.

Alex Oliveira: Oliveira must have his broken nose cleared by an Ear, Nose, and Throat doctor or he is suspended until June 29. He faces a minimum suspension until March 1 with no contact until Feb. 14.

