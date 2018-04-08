Ronda Rousey Among Fighters Heaping Praise on Rose Namajunas’ Win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 8, 2018
Fluke? What fluke?

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a single round to win the belt at UFC 217 late last year. She went five full rounds in an immediate rematch at UFC 223 on Saturday night to cement her status as the champion.

Not only did Namajunas defeat Jedrzejczyk for a second time, she did it in the former champion’s realm… on the feet.

After Namajunas won a unanimous decision at UFC 223, her peers came out – mostly in unison – singing her praises, while also giving credit to Jedrzejczyk for it being such a tremendously competitive fight.

