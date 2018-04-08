Ronda Rousey Among Fighters Heaping Praise on Rose Namajunas’ Win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Fluke? What fluke?

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a single round to win the belt at UFC 217 late last year. She went five full rounds in an immediate rematch at UFC 223 on Saturday night to cement her status as the champion.

Not only did Namajunas defeat Jedrzejczyk for a second time, she did it in the former champion’s realm… on the feet.

After Namajunas won a unanimous decision at UFC 223, her peers came out – mostly in unison – singing her praises, while also giving credit to Jedrzejczyk for it being such a tremendously competitive fight.

TRENDING > Rose Namajunas Retains Title, Decisions Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 223 Results)

So proud of @joannamma and @rosenamajunas fighting their hearts out and representing all women and all fighters tonight??❤️ @UFC is lucky to have you both — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 8, 2018

Great fight ladies! #Andstill — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 8, 2018

Joanna 3-2. Commentary was ridiculously bias. Wait till they release the total strikes Joanna out landed her by quite a bit. — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) April 8, 2018

Huge takedown by Rose. I think that just stole the round and sealed the fight for her. Great fight ladies?????? #ufc223 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) April 8, 2018

Amazing fight ladies!!!!! You just proved how amazing women can be!! @rosenamajunas @joannamma @ufc — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) April 8, 2018

Incredible incredible fight. Hands down the two best women in the game. Idgaf about results let’s see that again #UFC223 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 8, 2018

I wanted to see if @rosenamajunas could beat @joannamma at her best, and she did that! AND on the feet for 5 rounds! THUG ? you are the new Queen of MMA! @ufc #brooklynstandup — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 8, 2018

I love you Rose !!! #UFC223 — patrick cote (@patrick_cote) April 8, 2018