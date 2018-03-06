HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey receives her 6th degree black belt in Judo

featuredRonda Rousey Addresses Women’s Equality While Receiving 6th Degree Black Belt in Judo

Cris Cyborg with UFC belt at UFC 222 post-fight press conference

featuredUFC 222 Fighter Salaries: Cris Cyborg Takes Home Half a Million for Little More Than 3 Minutes

Max Holloway in an exclusive interview with MMAWeekly.com at the Arnolds

featuredMax Holloway Responds to Conor McGregor, Hints at Possible Move to Lightweight

Cris Cyborg in the Octagon at UFC 222

featuredCris Cyborg Destroys Yana Kunitskaya and Now She’s Waiting on Amanda Nunes

Ronda Rousey Addresses Women’s Equality While Receiving 6th Degree Black Belt in Judo

March 6, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

This past weekend in Columbus, Ohio, former UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey was promoted to 6th degree black belt in judo alongside her mother, AnnMaria DeMars.

The ceremony was held in part with Rousey being inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame at the Arnold Classic, which is held annually in Columbus.

Ronda Rousey receives her 6th degree black belt in JudoDuring her belt promotion ceremony, Rousey addressed women’s equality after her mother talked about starting judo and being told that girls had to wear different belts from the boys if they wanted to train. Rousey’s mother refused and passed along that same vigor to her daughter, who never even understood what it meant to be considered lesser than her male competition on the judo mats.

“I think I’m just so lucky that one generation removed, the idea of having a white stripe on a belt was something completely foreign to me because it wasn’t hammered into me like it really was into my mom when she was younger that you are less,” Rousey said. “That your belt has to have a white stripe on it because you are never going to be equal to the man.

“I feel like when my kids are growing up, they’re not even going to be able to see another girl with a white stripe on their belt and wonder what it means.”

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Warms Up by Tossing a Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt

Watch as Rousey receives her belt promotion alongside her mother from this past weekend in Ohio. With their promotion, Rousey and DeMars became the highest ranked mother and daughter pairing in judo in the United States, if not the world.

While Rousey was promoted to 6th degree black belt, she is still following along a path forged by her mother, who was elevated to 7th degree black belt. They are considered among the most accomplished judoka in the world.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA