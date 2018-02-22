Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Draws Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 224 in Brazil

UFC 224 has just landed a huge middleweight showdown.

Fresh off a knockout win over Derek Brunson in January, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza will meet Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 224, which takes place on May 12 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Thursday night.

Souza’s most recent win put him back on track after facing a setback against middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in his previous bout in 2017. Now the veteran contender will look to put himself into title contention with another win in May.

Meanwhile, Gastelum is coming off a statement win over former middleweight champion Michael Bisping after knocking him out last November.

Now “Jacare” will face Gastelum in a pivotal fight at 185 pounds as the winner will likely be in a great position to potentially challenge for the title in 2018.