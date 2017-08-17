Rogerio Nogueira Faces Jared Cannonier at UFC Winnipeg

HOT OFF THE WIRE

August 17, 2017
A light heavyweight bout between No. 11 ranked Rogerio Nogueira and Jared Cannonier has been added to the UFC on FOX 26 fight card in Winnipeg on Dec. 16. UFC officials announced the match-up on Thursday.

Nogueira (22-8) last fought in November, losing to Ryan Bader by TKO stoppage. He’s lost three of his last four outings, but remains ranked due to his longevity and experience. The Brazilian is a Pride FC veteran with wins over Dan Henderson, Alistair Overeem, Rashad Evans, and Tito Ortiz. He looks to show he can still compete at 41 years of age when he faces Cannonier at the MTS Centre.

Cannonier (10-2) has won three of his last four outings and is coming off a TKO victory over Nick Roehrick in July. Cannonier has gone 3-2 in his five Octagon appearances and hopes to pick up the biggest win of his career when he faces Nogueira.

UFC on FOX 26 will be the second event the UFC has held in Winnipeg. The last time Winnipeg hosted a UFC fight card was UFC 161 in 2013.

