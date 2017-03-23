Rogerio Nogueira Faces Ilir Latifi in Next UFC Fight

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will square off with Ilir Latifi when the two return to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 112 on June 25 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Following Wednesday’s announcement of the promotion’s return to Oklahoma City in nearly eight years, UFC officials added the Nogueira vs. Latifi bout on Thursday.

Latifi (12-5, 1NC) hasn’t fought since last September, when Ryan Bader knocked him out in Germany. Prior to that loss, the Swede had been on a three-fight winning streak. He currently sits at No. 10 in the UFC light heavyweight rankings.

Sitting immediately behind Latifi at No. 11 is Nogueira (22-8). Though he split his two appearances in 2016, defeating Patrick Cummins before also losing to Bader, Nogueira has lost three of his last four bouts. The 40-year-old Brazilian needs to turn things around and hopes to begin with Latifi.

Other bouts already announced for Oklahoma City include BJ Penn vs. Dennis Siver and Johny Hendricks vs. Tim Boetsch.

