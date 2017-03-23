HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredConor McGregor Scores Drastically Reduced Punishment for Bottle Throwing Melee

featuredJon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Convicted on 29 Counts, Could Face Life in Prison

featuredChael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Headlines Bellator Return to Pay-Per-View

Georges St-Pierre

featuredHow Many Fights Does Georges St-Pierre Have in Him?

Rogerio Nogueira Faces Ilir Latifi in Next UFC Fight

March 23, 2017
1 Comment

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will square off with Ilir Latifi when the two return to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 112 on June 25 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Following Wednesday’s announcement of the promotion’s return to Oklahoma City in nearly eight years, UFC officials added the Nogueira vs. Latifi bout on Thursday.

Rogerio NogueiraLatifi (12-5, 1NC) hasn’t fought since last September, when Ryan Bader knocked him out in Germany. Prior to that loss, the Swede had been on a three-fight winning streak. He currently sits at No. 10 in the UFC light heavyweight rankings.

Sitting immediately behind Latifi at No. 11 is Nogueira (22-8). Though he split his two appearances in 2016, defeating Patrick Cummins before also losing to Bader, Nogueira has lost three of his last four bouts. The 40-year-old Brazilian needs to turn things around and hopes to begin with Latifi. 

Other bouts already announced for Oklahoma City include BJ Penn vs. Dennis Siver and Johny Hendricks vs. Tim Boetsch.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

BJ Penn

BJ Penn and Johny Hendricks Return at UFC Fig...

Mar 23, 20173 Comments40 Views

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn and former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks are two of the fighters leading the charge on the UFC's return to Oklahoma City,

honorio banario

Honorio Banario vs. Rob Lis...

A battle between two lightweights currently enjoying very different

Mar 23, 2017
Luke Rockhold - UFC 199

Luke Rockhold Says UFC Head...

Luke Rockhold is critical of some of the UFC's

Mar 23, 2017
Anthony Rumble Johnson

Anthony Johnson’s Top...

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson will fight for the light heavyweight

Mar 23, 2017
  • TheCerealKiller

    Both Nog’s just need to retire.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA