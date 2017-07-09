Robert Whittaker Won More Than the Interim Title (UFC 213 Fighter Bonuses)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 9, 2017
The UFC 213: Romero vs. Whittaker fight card consisted of 11 fights featuring 22 fighters. Only four of them were awarded the $50,000 performance-based bonuses. Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, Chad Laprise, and Rob Font took home the incentive checks.

The main event between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero earned Fight of the Night honors. Whittaker walked away with the interim middleweight championship after handing Romero his first UFC loss. Romero dominated early and Whittaker took over the fight in the later rounds.

The Ultimate Fighter Nation’s winner Chad Laprise was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for his third-round finish of Brian Camozzi on the preliminary fight card. It was Laprise’s second win in a row, both by knockout.

Rob Font banked the second Performance of the Night bonus second-round submission over Douglas Silva de Andrade. Font has won 13 of his last 14 fights.

UFC 213 featured six decisions, three knockouts, and two submission finishes.

