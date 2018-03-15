Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero 2 Serves as Main Event for UFC 225

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 15, 2018
The main event for UFC 225 is set as middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will take on Yoel Romero at the United Center in Chicago on June 9.

The matchup was made official on Wednesday night.

For Whittaker, this will serve as a repeat of the fight where he first won the middleweight title in a five round battle against Romero last July.

Unfortunately, Whittaker was unable to make his first title defense back in February when illness forced him out of UFC 221. Romero stepped into replace him and he earned a third round knockout over former champion Luke Rockhold to once again solidify his place as the No. 1 contender.

Now Whittaker and Romero will do it all over again as the main event at UFC 225 in Chicago.

Sources have said the UFC is exploring the option of adding a second title fight to the card, but nothing has been determined at this point. 

               

