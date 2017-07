Robert Whittaker Took Out Brad Tavares in 44 Seconds (UFC 213 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before Robert Whittaker faces Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight title at UFC 213, check out his victory over Brad Tavares in 2015.

