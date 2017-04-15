HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on FOX 24 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Live Results and Fight Stats

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Wants a Fight or Her UFC Release

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson’s Shot at History Gets Green Light at UFC on FOX 24 Weigh-in

featuredAnthony Johnson Files Appeal, Wants Daniel Cormier Stripped of UFC Belt

Robert Whittaker TKOs Jacare Souza, Ascends Middleweight Division (UFC on FOX 24 Results)

April 15, 2017
No Comments

Robert Whittaker took out Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC on FOX 24 on Saturday in Kanas City, proving that he not only belongs at the top of the division, but that he deserves to be considered for a title shot.

Jacare had been angling for a title shot for a long time prior to Saturday’s fight, but he saw his hopes for a crack at middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping go up in smoke, as Whittaker realized his potential and claimed a spot in title talks.

It was clear from the opening bell that Whittaker wanted nothing to do with Jacare on the ground. The New Zealander remained light on his fight, darting in and out with a lunging jab, putting on the sting, but not leaving himself as a target for long.

RELATED > UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Live Results and Fight Stats

Jacare tried for the takedown several times, getting Whittaker to the canvas on a couple of occasions, but Whittaker was prepared and quickly returned the fight to standing both times.

Having gained confidence from his first-round performance, Whittaker wasted little time in round two, coming at Jacare and landing a right hand that dropped the Brazilian in the opening seconds of the frame. Whittaker dropped on top of his foe, but wary of engaging on the ground, he backed out and forced Jacare to stand.

Jacare was wobbly as he regained his footing and Whittaker, although calculated with his attacks, didn’t relent.

Robert WhittakerAfter landing a few one-off punches, he found the opening he was waiting for and blasted Jacare with a right kick to the face. Whittaker followed with a couple punches that put Jacare on the canvas again.

This time he saw the finish and followed Jacare to the canvas with savage intent, unloading with a flurry of punches and elbows that forced the referee to stop the fight.

“My coaches drill it in me day in and day out, be patient and it will come. And that’s exactly what I did,” said Whittaker.

“As a fan of the sport, I am gutted to see Jacare lose,” he added, but wasn’t shy about who he would like to fight next.

“Bisping owes me a fight. He’s cool doing his own thing, but you owe me a fight man.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Alexander Volkov Decisions Roy Nelson (UFC on...

Apr 15, 2017No Comments16 Views

Heavyweights headlined the UFC on FOX 24 preliminary fight card on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri with Roy Nelson facing Russian Alexander Volkov.

Tom Duquesnoy Elbows His Wa...

Check out Tom Duquesnoy as he elbows his way

Apr 15, 2017

Anthony Smith Wins Via Pure...

Check out Anthony Smith's brutal finish of Andrew Sanchez

Apr 15, 2017

Zak Cummings Puts Nathan Co...

Check out Zak Cummings as he puts Nathan Coy

Apr 15, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA