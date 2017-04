Robert Whittaker Honored to Face a Hard Opponent Like Jacare

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Robert Whittaker has been steadily angling toward the title picture ever since he debuted in the middleweight division. He’s now won five consecutive fights in the division, but steps up against his toughest test to date when he faces Jacare Souza at UFC on FOX 24 on Saturday.

