               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Chokes Out Michael Bisping to Become Middleweight Champion at UFC 217

TJ Dillashaw

featuredTJ Dillashaw Earns Title Back with KO Win Over Cody Garbrandt (UFC 217 Results)

UFC 217 Bisping vs St-Pierre Post Press Conference

featuredUFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Post-Fight Press Conference LIVE Stream

Rose Namajunas at Grudge

featuredRose Namajunas Shocks the World, Takes Out Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217

Robert Whittaker Doesn’t Sound All That Impressed by Georges St-Pierre’s Performance

November 7, 2017
NoNo Comments

Robert Whittaker is the first to admit that he’s a fan of Georges St-Pierre.

The interim UFC middleweight champion sat cage side on Saturday night as St-Pierre dethroned Michael Bisping in his first fight back in nearly four years. The win made St-Pierre the new UFC middleweight champion, which now sets him on a collision course with Whittaker to unify the title.

Whittaker, who has never been known for trash talking his opponents, almost sounded happy for St-Pierre when addressing his victory over Bisping as he now becomes only the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two different divisions.

“I can’t even put it into words,” Whittaker told News.AU in Australia. “I was a massive fan of him when I was younger — and when I was at welterweight as well. Every welterweight in the world aspired to become something like him.

“If I got the privilege of fighting him? Man, dream come true.”

Now all that said, Whittaker can still take off his fan glasses to assess St-Pierre’s performance and that’s where he was a little more critical as the Canadian was making his first appearance competing at 185 pounds when he fought Bisping at UFC 217.

While St-Pierre ultimately won the fight with a knockdown on the feet followed by a rear naked choke on the ground, he did seem to slow down in the second round where Bisping staged a comeback and it appeared the tides in the fight were turning.

“To be honest, he looked slower than he’s ever been,” Whittaker said. “He’s just as crafty. You can see the intelligence is still there. His fight IQ is still there. He obviously hits harder at middleweight.

“But I hit hard and I hit fast — and much harder and faster than Bisping. And I have much better defense than Bisping. So it looks good.”

UFC president Dana White has already said that Whittaker is next for St-Pierre as the UFC looks to free up the clog at the top of the middleweight division where they’ve had two champions since July.

What’s unknown as of now is when Whittaker might get his chance to face St-Pierre considering he just fought last Saturday night and traditionally the Canadian has only fought twice per year during his reign as champion in the UFC.

That means Whittaker could be sitting on the shelf for several months waiting for St-Pierre to return, but he says that kind of fight is worth the wait.

“I’m happy to wait,” Whittaker added. “Fighting a legend like that is worth the time. My wants have to go on the back seat a bit for him. He’s a living legend and in respect I’ll do that. But if he’s going to hang around at middleweight we’ll touch gloves eventually. I’m confident.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA