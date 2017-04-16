Robert Whittaker Breaks Down Beating Jacare

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Nobody has defeated Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza as decisively as Robert Whittaker did on Saturday night at UFC on FOX 24 in Kansas City. How did he do it? Let him explain.

