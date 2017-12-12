Robert Whittaker and Luke Rockhold’s First UFC 221 Face-Off Video

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and challenger Luke Rockhold squared off for the first time on Tuesday in Australia. The two will meet in February in the UFC 221 main event, when the MMA juggernaut lands in Perth, Western Australia, for the first time.

TRENDING > Alexander Gustafsson Wants Title Shot Upon UFC Return

Tune in Saturday, Dec. 16, for full UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos live results and fight stats. Who will move another step toward a welterweight title shot, as Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos throw down in the main event in Winnipeg, Canada.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram