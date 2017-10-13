               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Mulling Over What is Next

Tony Ferguson UFC 216

featuredTony Ferguson Tops UFC 216 Payroll Over Demetrious Johnson’s Record-Setting Win

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos Winner Gets Next Title Shot Against Tyron Woodley

October 13, 2017
NoNo Comments

Rafael dos Anjos isn’t competing for an interim title fight against Robbie Lawler on Dec. 16 but he will be getting the next best thing.

On Friday, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the winner of the upcoming bout between Lawler and dos Anjos would be next in line to face welterweight champion Tyron Woodley while speaking at the UFC 217 pre-fight press conference in Toronto. 

White didn’t offer any extra details on the decision other than confirming “yeah” when asked directly if the winner of Lawler vs. dos Anjos gets the next shot.

Still it’s good news for the two top five ranked welterweights who will clash in a five round main event in December with a lot more on the line now than just a win or a loss.

As a former welterweight champion, Lawler obviously wants to get back to the belt but he’d surely like to avenge his last loss to Woodley, which cost him the title in 2016.

As for dos Anjos, ever since he moved to 170 pounds, he’s been gunning for the gold and now with one more win it looks like he’ll get his chance.

Lawler vs. dos Anjos headlines the upcoming FOX UFC Fight Night card from Winnipeg, Canada on Dec. 16.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA