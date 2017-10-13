Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos Winner Gets Next Title Shot Against Tyron Woodley

Rafael dos Anjos isn’t competing for an interim title fight against Robbie Lawler on Dec. 16 but he will be getting the next best thing.

On Friday, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the winner of the upcoming bout between Lawler and dos Anjos would be next in line to face welterweight champion Tyron Woodley while speaking at the UFC 217 pre-fight press conference in Toronto.

White didn’t offer any extra details on the decision other than confirming “yeah” when asked directly if the winner of Lawler vs. dos Anjos gets the next shot.

Still it’s good news for the two top five ranked welterweights who will clash in a five round main event in December with a lot more on the line now than just a win or a loss.

As a former welterweight champion, Lawler obviously wants to get back to the belt but he’d surely like to avenge his last loss to Woodley, which cost him the title in 2016.

As for dos Anjos, ever since he moved to 170 pounds, he’s been gunning for the gold and now with one more win it looks like he’ll get his chance.

Lawler vs. dos Anjos headlines the upcoming FOX UFC Fight Night card from Winnipeg, Canada on Dec. 16.

