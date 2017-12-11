Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos: UFC Road to the Octagon

(Courtesy of UFC)

As the UFC gets set for another blockbuster event on FOX on Dec. 16, witness the remarkable lives and extraordinary training camps of six of the world’s most thrilling mixed martial artists, in UFC Road to the Octagon: Lawler vs Dos Anjos.

The blockbuster main event features former UFC welterweight champion Robbie “Ruthless” Lawler versus former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. For Lawler, family and training mix seamlessly in Florida as he seeks to add another high profile victory to his storied career. Meanwhile in Newport Beach, California, dos Anjos looks to continue his undefeated streak at 170 pounds and make history as Brazil’s first ever two-division UFC champion.

Tune in Saturday, Dec. 16, for full UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos live results and fight stats. Who will move another step toward a welterweight title shot, as Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos throw down in the main event in Winnipeg, Canada.

