Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos: ‘The Fight of Your Life’ (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos are both warriors, fighters that like to finish. They’re also both former champions and want to get the gold back.

They each know that in order to do that, they have to approach their UFC on FOX 26 main event as the fight of their lives.

TRENDING > Dana White Continues to Rebuke Claims of Nate Diaz Title Shot

Tune in Saturday, Dec. 16, for full UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos live results and fight stats. Who will move another step toward a welterweight title shot, as Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos throw down in the main event in Winnipeg, Canada.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram