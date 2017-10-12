Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos Headlines FOX UFC Fight Night in Winnipeg

Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will look to cement his place atop the contender’s list when he faces Rafael dos Anjos in the main event at FOX UFC Fight Night in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on Dec. 16.

UFC officials made the announcement on Thursday.

Lawler sat out for almost exactly one year after suffering a knockout loss to Tyron Woodley that cost him the welterweight title in 2016.

The veteran knockout artist returned to form with a victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in July as he took one more step towards a rematch with Woodley in the future.

Now Lawler will look to pick up a win over another former champion to put himself into position to potentially battle for the title again in 2018.

That will be no easy task, however, as dos Anjos has looked outstanding since moving from the lightweight division to 170 pounds earlier this year.

The former lightweight king made his welterweight debut against Tarec Saffiedine and then wrapped up a quick submission win over Neil Magny just recently at UFC 215.

The fight against Lawler will give dos Anjos the chance to prove his run at welterweight is no fluke as he tries to put himself into position to fight for the gold next year.

Lawler vs. dos Anjos will headline the upcoming FOX UFC Fight Night card from Canada with more bouts expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

