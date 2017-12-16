Robbie Lawler Ready to Showcase His Skills Against Rafael dos Anjos (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler looks to earn a rematch with current champion Tyron Woodley when he faces off against Rafael Dos Anjos in the main event of UFC on FOX 26 on Saturday.

Tune in Saturday, Dec. 16, for full UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos live results and fight stats. Who will move another step toward a welterweight title shot, as Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos throw down in the main event in Winnipeg, Canada.

