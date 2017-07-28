Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone Weigh In on Georges St-Pierre Getting Title Shot

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 28, 2017
Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone weigh in on Georges St-Pierre getting a title shot in his UFC return.

Lawler and Cerrone battle it out at UFC 214 on Saturday, July 29, in Las Vegas.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats.

