               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDarren Till Shocks ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone with Stunning First Round TKO in UFC Poland Main Event

Bellator 185 Fight Highlights

featuredGegard Mousasi Bruised in Victory; Heather Hardy Breaks Face in Loss (Bellator 185 Fight Highlights)

UFC Fight Night 118 Cerrone vs Till Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredUFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Live Results and Fight Stats

Conor McGregor with belt over Tony Ferguson

featuredConor McGregor’s Coach: Tony Ferguson Looks Like ‘More Logical’ Fight Than Nate Diaz

Rob Font Storms into Sao Paulo Aiming to Become UFC Bantamweight Contender

October 23, 2017
NoNo Comments

There’s not much of a better job that bantamweight Rob Font could have done in his first win of 2017 when he submitted Douglas Andrade at UF C 213 this past June.

Ford was able to quickly wear Andrade out and take advantage of an opening presented to him, claiming his second straight win in the process.

“I think we listened to the game plan that my coaches tried to put together perfect,” Font told MMAWeekly.com. “We knew exactly what we had to do to push (Andrade) and wear him out. He got real tired after that first takedown, like we predicted, after that it was just a matter of time.”

The win over Andrade was Font’s fourth in five fights since joining the UFC in 2014. Aside from the one loss, Font couldn’t be happier with how things are turning out.

“I’m having a blast,” said Font. “I’m doing exactly what I want to do. I had that one hiccup with (John) Lineker, but other than that, I’m living the dream. I expect big things in the future for sure.”

Font (14-2) looks to run his winning streak to three when he faces off against Pedro Munhoz (14-2) in a main card bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night 119 on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“This one we really put a lot of time in on the mat on offense,” Font said. “Usually, it’s on Jiu-Jitsu defense, staying out of bad positions and getting out from the bottom.

“After this fight, we will really focus on my offense off my back, my offense on top, taking the fight to the ground and looking for a finish there – either TKO or submission.”

Having suffered his only UFC loss in Brazil, Font is more prepared this time to acclimate better from the trip and enjoy the time he has in country.

“We’re leaving a couple days easier and I’m taking my nutritionist with us so I don’t have to worry about food,” said Font. “We’re leaving earlier, so we can recover from the flight.

TRENDING > Why Did Conor McGregor Get Sent Away at UFC Gdansk?

“I’m not saying why I lost last time, but as far as traveling, I should have went out earlier. I’m just going to try to have fun with it and enjoy Brazil.”

Should Font pick up his fifth win in six trips to the Octagon, he hopes to find himself among the top talent in the UFC bantamweight division, and possibly position himself for title contention before 2018 is out.

“I do believe if I go out there and put on a good performance or get a finish, I believe I’ll be in the Top 5 or Top 10 for sure,” Font said. “I’m hoping one or two more and I’ll be looking at that number one contender’s spot.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA