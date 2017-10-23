Rob Font Storms into Sao Paulo Aiming to Become UFC Bantamweight Contender

There’s not much of a better job that bantamweight Rob Font could have done in his first win of 2017 when he submitted Douglas Andrade at UF C 213 this past June.

Ford was able to quickly wear Andrade out and take advantage of an opening presented to him, claiming his second straight win in the process.

“I think we listened to the game plan that my coaches tried to put together perfect,” Font told MMAWeekly.com. “We knew exactly what we had to do to push (Andrade) and wear him out. He got real tired after that first takedown, like we predicted, after that it was just a matter of time.”

The win over Andrade was Font’s fourth in five fights since joining the UFC in 2014. Aside from the one loss, Font couldn’t be happier with how things are turning out.

“I’m having a blast,” said Font. “I’m doing exactly what I want to do. I had that one hiccup with (John) Lineker, but other than that, I’m living the dream. I expect big things in the future for sure.”

Font (14-2) looks to run his winning streak to three when he faces off against Pedro Munhoz (14-2) in a main card bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night 119 on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“This one we really put a lot of time in on the mat on offense,” Font said. “Usually, it’s on Jiu-Jitsu defense, staying out of bad positions and getting out from the bottom.

“After this fight, we will really focus on my offense off my back, my offense on top, taking the fight to the ground and looking for a finish there – either TKO or submission.”

Having suffered his only UFC loss in Brazil, Font is more prepared this time to acclimate better from the trip and enjoy the time he has in country.

“We’re leaving a couple days easier and I’m taking my nutritionist with us so I don’t have to worry about food,” said Font. “We’re leaving earlier, so we can recover from the flight.

“I’m not saying why I lost last time, but as far as traveling, I should have went out earlier. I’m just going to try to have fun with it and enjoy Brazil.”

Should Font pick up his fifth win in six trips to the Octagon, he hopes to find himself among the top talent in the UFC bantamweight division, and possibly position himself for title contention before 2018 is out.

“I do believe if I go out there and put on a good performance or get a finish, I believe I’ll be in the Top 5 or Top 10 for sure,” Font said. “I’m hoping one or two more and I’ll be looking at that number one contender’s spot.”

