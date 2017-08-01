RIZIN Books Dan Henderson vs. Sakuraba Grappling Match

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 1, 2017
RIZIN Fighting Federation announced that UFC Hall of Fame members Dan Henderson and Kazushi Sakuraba will meet in a special rules grappling bout at the fight promotion’s Oct. 15 event in Fukuoka, Japan.

Both Henderson and Sakuraba have retired from mixed martial arts competition, but are still active in the gym and on the mat.

Henderson last fought MMA at UFC 204 in October, losing to champion Michael Bisping by unanimous decision. The former Pride FC and Strikeforce champion will turn 47 years old in August. While his time inside the cage is behind him, Henderson did grapple UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in December at Submission Underground 2.

Kazushi Sakuraba UFC Hall of Fame CollageSakuraba retired from MMA in December 2015 after losing to Shinya Aoki by TKO. He’ll forever be the first man to defeat Royce Gracie and several others in the Gracie clan. He is tied with Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira for the most submission wins in Pride FC history. “The Gracie Killer” turned 48 on July 15.

After the announcement at the RIZIN FF event over the weekend, Sakuraba posted a selfie with Henderson on his Instagram account.

