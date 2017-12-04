               

Rising Star Sean O’Malley Could Be Sidelined for 6 Months Following TUF 26 Finale

December 4, 2017
Nicco Montano was a longshot to win The Ultimate Fighter 26 and become the UFC’s inaugural women’s flyweight champion, but that’s exactly what she did. 

Montano came out smelling like a rose, winning the championship, taking home a $100,000 payday, earning a $50,000 bonus check for being part of the Fight of the Night, and avoiding a medical suspension.

Her opponent in the Finale wasn’t the one that had been planned, Sijara Eubanks. She was struck with medical issues while trying to make weight, so Roxanne Modafferi stepped in. 

Roxanne Modafferi TUF 26 Finale PostWhile Modafferi was unable to capture the belt, she also earned a $100,000 payday and a $50,000 bonus for her part in the Fight of the Night, but she couldn’t avoid a medical suspension. 

The fight between Montano and Modafferi was a tough, bloody bout that went the distance, falling in Montano’s favor. In the end, Modafferi was issued a 30-day medical suspension. 

Several other fighters on the card were suspected to have suffered injuries and were thus issued potential six-month suspensions, pending medical clearance.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission issued the TUF 26 Finale medical suspensions on Monday.

The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale took place on Friday, Dec. 1, at the Park Theater in Las Vegas.

The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale Medical Suspensions

  • Roxanne Modafferi: Suspended until Jan. 1, 2018, with no contact prior to Dec. 23.
  • Sean O’Malley: Must have his left hand and left foot x-rayed. If either is positive, he must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor or he is suspended until May 31, 2018.
  • Terrion Ware: Suspended until Dec. 23 with no contact prior to Dec. 16.
  • Barb Honchak: Must have her right hand x-rayed. If positive, she must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor or she is suspended until May 31, 2018.
  • Eric Spicely: Suspended until Jan. 16, 2018, with no contact prior to Jan. 1.
  • Melinda Fabian: Must have broken left thumb cleared by an orthopedic doctor or she is suspended until May 31, 2018. She faces a minimum suspension until Dec. 23 with no contact prior to Dec. 16.
  • Ryan Janes: Suspended until Jan. 10, 2018, with no contact prior to Dec. 23 because of a tough fight.
  • Andrew Sanchez: Suspended until Jan. 16, 2018, with no contact prior to Jan. 1 because of a lip laceration.
  • Ariel Beck: Must have her left wrist x-rayed. If positive, she must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor or she is suspended until May 31, 2018. She faces a minimum suspension until Jan. 16, 2018, with no contact prior to Jan. 1, 2018.

