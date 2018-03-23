HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDana White: T.J. Dillashaw vs. Demetrious Johnson ‘Is Not Happening’

Felice Herrig

featuredFelice Herrig Believes a Win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz Should Earn Her a Title Shot

Alexander Volkov - UFC victory

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, March 21: Alexander Volkov Makes a Big Leap

Michael Chiesa UFC on FOX 19

featuredMichael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Ricky Simon and Vinicius Zani Talk LFA 36 Main Event: ‘Expect Blood!’

March 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Friday night’s LFA 36 features bantamweight champion Ricky Simon putting his belt on the line opposite the promotion’s No. 1 contender Vinicius Zani at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon, Calif.

The co-main event features Jamall Emmers in a battle with Brazilian power punches Guilherme Faria. 

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Rips the Win Bonus System in MMA That is ‘Stealing’ Money from Fighters

Ahead of Friday night’s event, Simon and Zani spoke with AXS TV, which airs the event, to talk about the match-up and how each of them intends to beat the other.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA