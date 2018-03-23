Ricky Simon and Vinicius Zani Talk LFA 36 Main Event: ‘Expect Blood!’

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Friday night’s LFA 36 features bantamweight champion Ricky Simon putting his belt on the line opposite the promotion’s No. 1 contender Vinicius Zani at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon, Calif.

The co-main event features Jamall Emmers in a battle with Brazilian power punches Guilherme Faria.

Ahead of Friday night’s event, Simon and Zani spoke with AXS TV, which airs the event, to talk about the match-up and how each of them intends to beat the other.