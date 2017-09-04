Rick Glenn Not Going To Be ‘So Timid’ at UFC 215 Against Unbeaten Gavin Tucker

When it comes to his split-decision win over Phillipe Nover at UFC 208 in February, featherweight veteran Rick Glenn feels like he didn’t have the kind of performance he would have liked, but still he got the win, even if the judges saw it closer than he did.

“It was a split-decision unfortunately, but I’m happy I won,” Glenn told MMAWeekly.com. “I wanted to finish. I did good with my footwork, but didn’t get the takedowns I wanted unfortunately. I have changed a few things and it’s worked out.

“I thought it would be a unanimous, but it was a split. Anytime it goes to a decision you get nervous. He was the hometown guy, so that made me nervous.”

For Glenn, picking up his first UFC win was the culmination of a 10-year journey to get to the promotion. And now that he has accomplished that step, he feels like he will be even better as he continues forward in the UFC.

“Those (previous) promotions were really good promotions to work for, but the UFC is the Super Bowl, and that’s where everyone wants to be,” said Glenn. “I thought I would have been in the UFC years ago, but I guess I’m more prepared now, so I’m blessed that I’m finally there.

“I was pretty nervous going into my (Nover) fight because I had lost my debut. Now I’m in the win column, so I don’t have to put as much pressure on myself. I can kind of let it all hang out there a little more and not be so timid.”

Glenn (19-4-1) takes on Gavin Tucker (10-0) in a preliminary 145-pound bout at UFC 215 on Saturday in Edmonton.

“He’s kind of flashy with his footwork and likes to move around a lot, so hopefully keep him from moving around too much,” Glenn said of Tucker. “I’ve worked on my cardio a lot and will be ready to go five rounds if I have to. I’m going to have to keep the pace going.”

With the UFC event schedule set months in advance, Glenn is not sure he’ll be able to fight again before 2017 is out, but he’d love the opportunity to given the chance.

“It’s hard to say (if I’ll fight again this year),” said Glenn. “It’s never been set in stone when you’re going to be fighting, but I’d like to get in there by the end of the year after this fight.”

