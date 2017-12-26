HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor is the Sugar of MMA When What We Need is Meat

Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Shoots Down UFC Rumors, Denies He Will Ever Fight in MMA

Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Confirms Floyd Mayweather is in Serious Discussions for UFC Deal

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredCoach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Rick Glenn Likes UFC 219 Match-Up with Myles Jury

December 26, 2017
NoNo Comments

In 2017, featherweight veteran Rick Glenn has been able to turn things around in the UFC with wins over Phillipe Nover in February and Gavin Tucker in September.

While Glenn was not able to get the finish in either bout, he is nonetheless pleased he was able to come away with wins and rebound off a loss to Evan Dunham at UFC Fight Night 94 to close out 2016.

“I did well.  I got the wins,” Glenn told MMAWeekly.com. “I‘ve just been progressing with each fight. It’s good to just keep learning and growing. It doesn’t really matter (the fights went to decision), as long as I get the win.”

Rick Glenn UFC 215 fight highlightsWith a logjam of talent in the featherweight division, Glenn might have had to wait again until 2018 to return to fighting, but as things would have it, he’s able to get in one last fight this year on the UFC 219 fight card on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

“I asked for this fight date and we renegotiated my contract, so I got a new contract with them, and will be fighting on the date I asked for,” said Glenn. “That was pretty sweet to get one more in before the end of the year.

“It’s kind of surprising. You have to take what you get. It just worked out. I really wanted to fight on that card and it worked out that I was able to get on it.”

At UFC 219, Glenn (20-4-1) will square off against Myles Jury (16-2) in a 145-pound preliminary bout.

TRENDING > Alistair Overeem Rebukes Calls to Retire

“I like the match-up,” Glenn said of facing Jury. “We’re the same age. He’s been around just as long as I have, fighting all over; he’s a skilled veteran himself. I’ve just got to stay sharp and not make any mistakes.”

Having managed to get in three bouts a year the past couple of years, Glenn is looking to keep his good fortune going, but does intend to step things up and get definitive victories going forward.

“I’m not looking past Myles,” said Glenn. “I’ve got to get the job done first before I can think about anything else, but three fights a year is pretty good.

“I’m going to need those spectacular wins over some good opponents in order to start knocking on the door for title fights. I need to get finishes. It’s not just about winning. I’ve got to look good doing it too.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA