Rick Glenn Likes UFC 219 Match-Up with Myles Jury

In 2017, featherweight veteran Rick Glenn has been able to turn things around in the UFC with wins over Phillipe Nover in February and Gavin Tucker in September.

While Glenn was not able to get the finish in either bout, he is nonetheless pleased he was able to come away with wins and rebound off a loss to Evan Dunham at UFC Fight Night 94 to close out 2016.

“I did well. I got the wins,” Glenn told MMAWeekly.com. “I‘ve just been progressing with each fight. It’s good to just keep learning and growing. It doesn’t really matter (the fights went to decision), as long as I get the win.”

With a logjam of talent in the featherweight division, Glenn might have had to wait again until 2018 to return to fighting, but as things would have it, he’s able to get in one last fight this year on the UFC 219 fight card on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

“I asked for this fight date and we renegotiated my contract, so I got a new contract with them, and will be fighting on the date I asked for,” said Glenn. “That was pretty sweet to get one more in before the end of the year.

“It’s kind of surprising. You have to take what you get. It just worked out. I really wanted to fight on that card and it worked out that I was able to get on it.”

At UFC 219, Glenn (20-4-1) will square off against Myles Jury (16-2) in a 145-pound preliminary bout.

“I like the match-up,” Glenn said of facing Jury. “We’re the same age. He’s been around just as long as I have, fighting all over; he’s a skilled veteran himself. I’ve just got to stay sharp and not make any mistakes.”

Having managed to get in three bouts a year the past couple of years, Glenn is looking to keep his good fortune going, but does intend to step things up and get definitive victories going forward.

“I’m not looking past Myles,” said Glenn. “I’ve got to get the job done first before I can think about anything else, but three fights a year is pretty good.

“I’m going to need those spectacular wins over some good opponents in order to start knocking on the door for title fights. I need to get finishes. It’s not just about winning. I’ve got to look good doing it too.”