Rick Glenn Knows Who He Wants to Fight Next Inside the Octagon

Looking back on his Sept. 9 win over Gavin Tucker at UFC 215, featherweight veteran Rick Glenn is mostly pleased with the bout, but not 100-percent happy.

After a stretch that saw him pick up finishes in three wins prior to joining the UFC, Glenn has now gone to decision in his last three wins, including both of his UFC victories.

“It went well for us, we got the win,” Glenn told MMAWeekly.com. “I wanted the finish, but unfortunately didn’t get it. I think with it not being finished it cost me a bonus, but I got the job done and I’m happy with my performance.”

With his second UFC win in a row under his belt, Glenn would like to return before the end of the year against someone he has his eye on.

“I do have an opponent in mind,” said Glenn. “He’s the newcomer that just fought Andre Fili (named Calvin Kattar). I asked for that fight and I’m waiting and seeing what goes from there. I’m looking to get in there before the end of the year or in February.”

While Glenn would like to face Kattar sooner than later, he knows scheduling is handled at the discretion of the UFC. And while he’d rather not take a short-notice fight should one become available, he is open to the idea.

“We just make suggestions and hopefully we fit in there,” Glenn said. “You always have to be ready because you never know when you’re going to fight. You just kind of have to put the family on the back burner.

“I don’t enjoy taking short-notice fights, but being in the gym training like I do, a two-week (notice) fight wouldn’t be a big issue.”

