Rick Glenn Dominates En Route to a Unanimous Decision (UFC 215 Fight Highlights)

Rick Glenn put on an absolute clinic against a game Gavin Tucker to get his 20th professional win! #UFC215 https://t.co/bLBWTi0uNK — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 10, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Rick Glenn’s unanimous decision domination of Gavin Tucker at UFC 215 on Saturday in Edmonton. UFC 215 took place on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Rogers Palace.

The fight promotion next heads to Pittsburgh on Sept. 16, as former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Luke Rockhold and former World Series of Fighting dual-division champ David Branch meet in the UFC Fight Night 116 main event.

