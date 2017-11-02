Richard Odoms Coming Out Swinging at LFA 26

There’s not much more heavyweight veteran Richard Odoms can ask for when it comes to his two bouts in 2017.

Against William Hoffman in March and then versus Jared Vanderaa in June both for the LFA, Odom was able to pick up finishes, adding to the five wins in six fights he’s had over the past couple years.

“I feel I’ve been performing well,” Odoms told MMAWeekly.com. “With that being said, I’ve got a lot more to show. It’s all about growth and becoming better at what I’m doing and getting better at the craft.

“I feel that everything is working right now and everything is falling into place.”

In his bout against Vanderaa, Odoms claimed his first title for the LFA.

“It is a huge accomplishment, but I’ve got to stay hungry,” said Odoms. “I’ve got to still have fire for every fight that’s coming up.

“Right now I enjoy having the belt. It means a lot to me. But at the same time I have to stay hungry and I’ve got to stay focused on the big picture.”

Odoms (13-3) will seek to defend his title for the first time when he takes on up and comer Jeff Hughes (7-1) in a heavyweight main event at LFA 26 on Friday in Houston.

“I feel that Jeff is going to be a formidable opponent,” Odoms said. “He’s somewhat similar to Jared. I feel he’s a little more agile with his movement. With his kicking skills he relies a little more on that in combination with everything else he does.

“On my end there are things I can capitalize on and make it a viable fight for myself.”

At 42 years old, Odoms isn’t holding his breath for an invitation to the next level, but is instead focusing on defending his belt and knocking off any younger fighters that come for it.

“A true champion is someone who defends his belt at any time,” said Odoms. “Given the proper amount of training and time to prepare for a fight, anytime they call, I’ll be ready for the call.

“I love that I’m going to be holding a belt and will continue to walk through people in this division; beating all the prospects; I’m fired up for that. My back is up against the wall, so I’m coming out swinging, and am going to solidify my stand as being the best among all those prospects out there.”

