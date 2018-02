Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series: This Fighter is a Survivor

(Courtesy of UFC)

In the week 4 episode of Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series, the hosts continue their journey through Manila as they visit the Taguig tenement building, playing basketball with Brandon Vera and local residents. During tryouts, they also met an applicant who survived serious medical issues, impressing Rich enough to get an offer of a lifetime.

