Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series: Searching for Fighters in Bangkok (Premiere)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In episode one of season one of ONE Warrior Series, Rich Franklin visits Bangkok with Jonathan as they explore its rich and diverse cultural attractions while searching for the best fighting talent Thailand has to offer. From visiting a floating market to snacking on scorpions and evaluating potential ONE Warriors, the land of smiles did not disappoint!

