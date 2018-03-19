Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series: Running Rickshaws Through Tokyo

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

The ONE Warrior Series hosts wrap up their time in Tokyo in competitive fashion, pulling a Japanese rickshaw around the streets. They meet extraordinary talents along the way and Jon also tries to conquer his fear of heights, holding tight to a roller coaster. The Land of The Rising Sun certainly has something for everyone.

Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series is one-part fighter search, one-part immersion in the Asian experience.

Franklin and his crew travel around Southeast Asia searching for the region’s top talent, hoping to land some promising new fighters to compete under the ONE Championship banner.

In addition to their search for talented fighters, Franklin and his pals experience all sorts of traditions, foods, and various elements of the local culture as they travel through Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, and more.

