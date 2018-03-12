HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series: First Fighter Tryouts in Japan at Ryo Chonan’s Academy

March 12, 2018
(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

The ONE Warrior Series hosts travel to Japan as they explore Asakusa Kannon Temple, Tokyo’s oldest Buddhist temple. The pair also had a friendly contest in Japanese calligraphy, showcasing their creative sides. In addition, they met an extraordinary ONE Warrior Series applicant who once competed against former ONE Strawweight World Champion Yoshitaka Naito.

Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series is one-part fighter search, one-part immersion in the Asian experience.

Franklin and his crew travel around Southeast Asia searching for the region’s top talent, hoping to land some promising new fighters to compete under the ONE Championship  banner. 

In addition to their search for talented fighters, Franklin and his pals experience all sorts of traditions, foods, and various elements of the local culture as they travel through Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, and more.

You can watch other episodes of ONE Warrior Series here.

               

