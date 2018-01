Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series: Continuing the Search in Thailand

(Courtesy of UFC)

In the week 2 episode of Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series, the hosts continue their journey through Thailand as they explore it’s rich cultural treasures while searching for the next ONE Warrior. Rich get his hands dirty picking flowers, while Jonathan decides to get a traditional Thai Sak Yant tattoo. Ouch! Definitely a painful decision.

