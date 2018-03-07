HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series: A Boodle Fight Breaks Out!

(Courtesy of UFC)

Rich and Jonathan wrap up their time in Manila with a full-on Pinoy boodle fight experience, the Philippine military tradition of eating a meal without utensils. Our crew also met an applicant who shined during his tryout and in competition. The incredible sights, tastes and stories in Manila will not be forgotten.

Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series is one-part fighter search, one-part immersion in the Asian experience.

Franklin and his crew travel around Southeast Asia searching for the region’s top talent, hoping to land some promising new fighters to compete under the ONE Championship  banner. 

In addition to their search for talented fighters, Franklin and his pals experience all sorts of traditions, foods, and various elements of the local culture as they travel through Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, and more.

You can watch other episodes of ONE Warrior Series here.

               

