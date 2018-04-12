Ricardo Lamas vs. Mirsad Bektic in the Works for UFC 225 in Chicago

UFC 225 just keeps getting better and better with the latest addition pitting local favorite Ricardo Lamas against highly touted featherweight prospect Mirsad Bektic on June 9 in Chicago

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Thursday with bout agreements already issued for the showdown at 145 pounds.

For Lamas, this will not only give him the opportunity to bounce back from an upset loss in his last fight when he suffered a knockout at the hands of Josh Emmett, but it will allow him the chance to compete close to home.

Lamas is from Chicago so his addition to the card makes perfect sense.

Meanwhile, Bektic will try to play spoiler for Lamas’ homecoming as he look to build on a knockout win in his last fight against Godofredo Pepey in January. Bektic has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC roster and now he’ll face the toughest test of his career going up against a veteran like Lamas.

Lamas vs. Bektic is the latest addition to a growing UFC 225 card that also includes two title fights as Robert Whittaker battles Yoel Romero in the main event and a new interim welterweight champion will be crowned when Rafael dos Anjos takes on Colby Covington.