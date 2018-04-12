HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier UFC 208

featuredDustin Poirier: ‘I Believe I Will Be the No. 1 Contender When I Finish Justin Gaethje’

Colby Covington weigh-in

featuredColby Covington: ‘Paper Champ’ Tyron Woodley Is Doing Everything But Fighting Right Now

Brock Lesnar - blur

featuredDid Brock Lesnar Nix UFC Return by Re-Signing with WWE?

Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Accepts UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation Sanction, but Will Soon Be Eligible to Fight

Ricardo Lamas vs. Mirsad Bektic in the Works for UFC 225 in Chicago

April 12, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC 225 just keeps getting better and better with the latest addition pitting local favorite Ricardo Lamas against highly touted featherweight prospect Mirsad Bektic on June 9 in Chicago

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Thursday with bout agreements already issued for the showdown at 145 pounds.

For Lamas, this will not only give him the opportunity to bounce back from an upset loss in his last fight when he suffered a knockout at the hands of Josh Emmett, but it will allow him the chance to compete close to home.

Lamas is from Chicago so his addition to the card makes perfect sense.

Meanwhile, Bektic will try to play spoiler for Lamas’ homecoming as he look to build on a knockout win in his last fight against Godofredo Pepey in January. Bektic has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC roster and now he’ll face the toughest test of his career going up against a veteran like Lamas.

Lamas vs. Bektic is the latest addition to a growing UFC 225 card that also includes two title fights as Robert Whittaker battles Yoel Romero in the main event and a new interim welterweight champion will be crowned when Rafael dos Anjos takes on Colby Covington.

 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA