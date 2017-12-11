Ricardo Lamas vs. Josh Emmett: UFC Road to the Octagon

(Courtesy of UFC)

As the UFC gets set for another blockbuster event on FOX on Dec. 16, witness the remarkable lives and extraordinary training camps of six of the world’s most thrilling mixed martial artists, in UFC Road to the Octagon: Lawler vs Dos Anjos.

The explosive featherweight co-main event spotlights highly ranked Ricardo Lamas looking to stop Team Alpha Male standout Josh Emmett. Lamas splits training camp between his hometown of Chicago and south Florida, where his Cuban roots inspire his relentless work ethic. Across the country in Sacramento, Emmett prepares for the opportunity of a lifetime by honing his knockout power under the watchful eye of UFC legend Urijah Faber.

MORE:

Tune in Saturday, Dec. 16, for full UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos live results and fight stats. Who will move another step toward a welterweight title shot, as Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos throw down in the main event in Winnipeg, Canada.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram