Ricardo Lamas vs. Josh Emmett Agreed for FOX UFC Fight Night in Winnipeg

With Jose Aldo being pulled to fight in the UFC 218 main event, Ricardo Lamas has a new opponent as he’s expected to face Josh Emmett at FOX UFC Fight Night in Winnipeg on Dec. 16.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news on Tuesday with verbal agreements in place from the fighters. Farah Hannoun initially reported the matchup via Twitter.

Emmett just recently moved down to the featherweight division after starting his UFC career out as a lightweight. The Team Alpha Male fighter got off to a good start with a win over Felipe Arantes in October.

Now Emmett will take a decided step up in competition facing Lamas, who is a former featherweight title contender currently riding a two-fight win streak including a submission victory over Charles Oliveira and a TKO against Jason Knight.

