HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones UFC 214 early weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier, Jon Jones on Weight As All Title Fights Now Official for UFC 214

Jon Jones UFC 214 weigh

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Official Weigh-In Highlights Video

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones - UFC 214

featuredDaniel Cormier Guarantees a Trilogy with Jon Jones After UFC 214

Ricardo Lamas Makes Quick Work of a Tough Jason Knight at UFC 214

July 29, 2017
NoNo Comments

Ricardo Lamas kept his place in the upper crust of the featherweight division, taking out Jason Knight at UFC 214 on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

Lamas rocketed to a UFC title shot, but lost to Jose Aldo at UFC 169 in 2014. He has since struggled to gain any momentum for a return trip to the championship rounds, though he has sustained a position in the Top 5 of the featherweight division. 

He strung together the second of back-to-back victories for the first time in two years by taking out highly regarded up-and-comer Knight in the first round of their fight on the Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones 2 undercard.

Ricardo LamasLamas started strong out of the gate, immediately landing with his patented left jab, right low kick combination. A short time later, he shot for the takedown, but nearly got caught in a guillotine on the way down. 

Lamas established side control, but Knight scrambled out of the position. Lamas stood and dropped some heavy punches before dropping back down into Knight’s guard. The youngster kept attacking, though, putting Lamas in mission control and heel kicking him to the back. 

Lamas eventually slipped out and stood, but had to fend off several upkicks from Knight before eventually dropping back into guard, where he had to defend Knight’s leg lock attempts.

Knight was unable to fully secure the leg and they returned to their feet, which quickly became the beginning of the end of the fight. 

Lamas attacked with punches to the body, which opened up the head, and he took full advantage. He opened up a flurry of punch combinations that repeatedly hurt Knight, slipping in a hard right hand every four or five shots, but Knight wouldn’t go down. 

Though he was staggered, fumbling around on wobbly legs, Knight occasionally answered with a hard shot of his own, but didn’t have his faculties about him. Lamas kept pressing forward, unloading until Knight finally went to the canvas. 

RELATED > UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results

Lamas followed him down and fired punches until the referee stepped in to save Knight from his own heart.

It was an incredible display of moxie by Knight, but he isn’t quite yet at the level of Lamas, who has much more experience at the top level of the game.

“The kid’s got some brass balls on him. He’s tough man. I’m the No. 3 guy. He’s been on my radar for a while. I’ve been watching him for a while, so I know he’s gonna bounce back,” Lamas said after the fight.

“I know he’s got heart, so I wasn’t surprised. I knew I was gonna have to keep coming after him. The kid’s a tough fighter.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones - UFC 214

Watch the UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Post-F...

Jul 30, 2017NoNo Comments16 Views

Watch the UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 post-fight press conference live following the event.

Cris Cyborg UFC 214

Cris Cyborg Dismantles Tony...

Cris “Cyborg” Justino finally laid claim to the division

Jul 29, 2017

Robbie Lawler Returns with ...

Robbie Lawler is back in the win column at

Jul 29, 2017

Volkan Oezdemir Makes Quick...

Volken Oezdemir made short work of No. 3 ranked

Jul 29, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA