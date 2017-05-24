HOT OFF THE WIRE
Vitor Belfort

featuredCould Vitor Belfort Be Headed to Bellator After Final UFC Fight?

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Shoots Down Dana White’s Plan for Him to Fight TJ Dillashaw

featuredYoel Romero Takes On Robert Whittaker for Interim Belt

Georges St-Pierre - UFC 111

featuredDana White: Georges St-Pierre Wants to Fight for UFC Welterweight Title

Ricardo Lamas Draws the Korean Zombie as Several UFC 214 Bouts Announced

May 24, 2017
No Comments

Ricardo Lamas has drawn Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, in a pivotal featherweight addition to the UFC 214 fight card slated for July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

Lamas (17-5) sits at No. 3 in the UFC featherweight division, but alternating wins and losses in his last few bouts has him sitting on the fringe of the title picture. Coming off of a victory over Charles Oliveira in his most recent fight, Lamas hopes to move from the fringe smack into the thick of title talk with a win over Jung.

TRENDING > Demetrious Johnson Shoots Down Dana White’s TJ Dillashaw Fight Plan

Chan Sung Jung - Korean ZombieNo. 5 ranked Jung (14-4) made his successful return to the Octagon in a headlining victory over Dennis Bermudez at the UFC’s Super Bowl weekend Fight Night in Houston earlier this year. The South Korean fighter had been sidelined for the past couple of years while he fulfilled his country’s mandatory military service requirement.

The UFC announced Lamas vs. Jung on Wednesday, while also adding Renan Barao vs. Aljamain Sterling, Kailin Curran vs. Alexandra Albu, Joshua Burkman vs. Drew Dober, Dmitrii Smoliakov vs. Adam Wieczorek, and Eric Shelton vs. Jarred Brooks to the UFC 214 fight card.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Vitor Belfort

Could Vitor Belfort Be Headed to Bellator Aft...

May 24, 2017No Comments22 Views

Instead of retirement after UFC 212, might Vitor Belfort be heading for fights with Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen?

Renan Barao Returns to Bant...

Renan Barao's featherweight experiment is over, at leasts for

May 24, 2017
UFC Performance Center

Go Inside the New UFC Perfo...

The UFC Performance Institute aids athletes in strength and

May 24, 2017
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson Shoots D...

There appear to be some mixed signals following the

May 24, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA